NORTH PORT — City officials are urging residents to keep a look out for people illegally dumping trash in rural North Port.
“Solid Waste recently had to spend an entire day picking up debris on the east side of town,” North Port officials stated in a social media post on Tuesday.
North Port said it was about “20 tons of bulk garbage and 70 tires.”
Officials are asking people to call police if they witness anyone committing the crime.
“The majority of the dumping is happening in undeveloped areas, where there aren’t many homes,” the city stated. “It may even be from people/businesses in surrounding counties. But it still costs our taxpayers.”
