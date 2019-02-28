NORTH PORT — The Allamanda Garden Club held its 14th annual tea recently at Trinity United Church in North Port.
The annual fundraiser raises money for scholarships on college students.
The two scholarships are available for $2,000 each with a deadline of March 31.
The requirements are a student must be a college junior or senior or graduate/doctoral students pursuing degrees in the sciences or horticulture-related fields. College sophomores going into junior year are eligible.
There is a preference to students who are residents of North Port, Port Charlotte, Englewood or Venice. For more information or to apply, visit allamandagardenclub.com or contact Lisa Colburn by emailing info@AllamandaGardenClub.com.
