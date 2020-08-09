With so many people spending time at home because of COVID-19, gardening has become an incredibly popular activity.
Big box stores as well as local garden centers have seen an increase in the sales of garden supplies and plants.
Robert Mancini, sales associate from Hazeltine Garden Center in Venice, indicates he’s seen people buying more citrus trees, shrubs and palms to plant around their homes. Zoe Bass, buyer for MRT in Venice, said that while it’s a little hot to be gardening right now, people continue to purchase plants to spruce up their yards.
In fact, it appears that the pandemic has created a boom in gardening worldwide. In the early days of the pandemic, garden centers and mail-order garden suppliers were having difficulty meeting the spike in demand.
Many home gardeners are attempting to grow food, much like the victory gardens seen during the world wars. While we may not be at war with other countries, we’re all in a war together to combat a viral enemy.
Gardening is more than an attempt to provide food. It’s a comforting activity with benefits.
Spending more time at home during the pandemic has provided many with the opportunity to create beauty in a world that feels a little threatening … perhaps it is food for the soul.
Janet McMahon of North Port says she’s dramatically boosted the amount of gardening she’s doing around her home, especially for this hot time of year. She gets outside early to avoid the heat of mid-day.
Janet, a new Sarasota County Master Gardener, is expanding garden beds, getting rid of grass and has just added walkways. “It’s a stress reliever,” she said. “I have a new coronavirus garden with a bench where I can sit, surrounded by plants.”
In an effort to encourage gardeners to beautify their front yards in North Port, the Allamanda Garden Club of North Port is sponsoring a Yard of the Year Contest. The club is looking for beautiful and creative front yards with curb appeal.
Because of concerns regarding social distancing, judging will take place from the street. Judges will be assessing general overall appearance, maintenance, neatness and creative plant choices.
The Allamanda Garden Club has been active in North Port for 55 years. Throughout its history, the club has sponsored many similar contests.
“We had Yard of the Month contests for many years,” says Emily Panek, past president of the club and chair of this event. “We thought we’d revive the contest as a way of celebrating our 55th Anniversary.”
Three lucky gardeners from North Port will have the honor of displaying a Yard of the Year sign on their property. Photos of each yard will be featured on the Allamanda Garden Club website, social media sites as well as in local newspapers. Winners will have the opportunity of discussing their garden on the Chat with Pat Radio Show on WKDW 97.5FM and kdwradio.com.
In addition, winners will be awarded a one-year membership to the Allamanda Garden Club.
Applications and additional guidelines are available on the Allamanda Garden Club website, allamandagardenclub.com. The application deadline is Sept. 15. Judging will begin the following week. Winners will be announced in October.
For more information, please call Emily Panek at 941-423-0743
Lisa Colburn is president of the Allamanda Garden Club of North Port, a Sarasota Master Gardener and a member of Garden Communicators International.
