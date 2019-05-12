NORTH PORT — Allowing the establishment of community gardens in North Port and building a pipeline in the eastern part of the city are on the agenda for the City Commission on Tuesday.
Community gardens, which have been in discussion for more than a year, would allow residents to have communal gardens to grow vegetables and flowers.
The item is back before the panel, which meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers at City Hall.
Under proposed rules, residents could grow produce in the gardens, but could not sell them on site. Organic farming techniques would also be encouraged by the city in order to limit the use of pesticides.
The proposed rezoning also regulates items such as sheds, parking, hours of operation, benches, bicycle racks and composting.
The planned water pipeline would run along San Mateo Drive from Price Boulevard to Hillsborough Boulevard, a total of 16,000-linear feet.
The city staff is recommending the commission award a $347,013 construction contract for the 12-inch line to Kimley-Horn & Associates of Sarasota.
Other items on the agenda include awarding a contact for improving a booster station and accepting a donated parcel of land on Pearle Circle.
