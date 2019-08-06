NORTH PORT — A lone alligator slipped into Warm Mineral Springs on Monday afternoon and shut down the park to the public for the rest of the day.
Workers at the facility spotted the "medium-sized" gator resting in the shallow waters near the outflow. That area is just beyond the admission building for the Warm Mineral Springs.
The facility was ordered evacuated and a trapper for the Department of Environmental Protection was called to remove the crocodilian to a more suitable environment.
The Springs reopened to the public Tuesday morning.
On Monday, park employees refused to discuss the situation with the media, including if the facility was opened in the afternoon. They referred questions to the North Port Parks and Recreation Department. That department was unaware of the situation when reached for initial comment Monday afternoon.
On Tuesday, no one for National State Park and Concessions, the operator of Warm Mineral Springs, was available to provide additional information.
On its social media site, North Port Parks and Recreation said it monitors the site 24/7 and lifeguards always check the waters to deal with the potential troubles of alligators and other problematic wildlife.
