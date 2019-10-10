Permission slips are now available for our upcoming Hallow-Teen event on Saturday, October 26th, from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. This special after-hours event is designed to provide a safe space for teens to celebrate all things Halloween. Parental permission slips are available at the service desks at the library.
These slips will be used to gain admittance to North Port’s largest Halloween party for teens! Activities will be available outside the library for families of participants.
Saturday
Teens Who Code, 10 a.m.-noon. Teens will learn the four core computer science concepts every programmer needs to know. They will be challenged to use code to solve real-world problems that they care about.
Storytime in the Park, 11-noon. Join Parks and Recreation for a fun-filled morning of stories, songs, and a guided nature walk. Closed-toe shoes are recommended. All children must be accompanied by an adult guardian. Recommended for ages 3-6. (This program is taking place at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, 6968 Reisterstown Road, North Port.)
Teen Advisory Board, 12:30-2 p.m. Join the Teen Advisory Board to make a difference at your local library while accruing community service hours! Snacks provided.
Next Level Tabletop Gaming, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Choose from a selection of familiar and unique games to play with family and friends. This event is open to all ages.
Monday
Teen Arts and Crafts: Mask Making, 4-5:30 p.m. Design your very own mask using a wide variety of materials. Patterns and templates will be available to inspire your unique creation whether it's funny, fancy, or freaky! Recommended for ages 11-18.
Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. The chess club is an opportunity to play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome. Registration is recommended.
Tuesday
Lego Club, 5:30-7 p.m. Work on your own creations or build as a team. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination. For children of all ages and their families.
Teen Anime Club, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Watch anime, eat snacks and explore Japanese culture! Recommended for grades 6-12.
Wednesday
Partners in Play, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in FREE Partners in Play® (PIP) parenting education groups. From birth to 5 years old. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited, pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
Adult Coloring Lounge, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Join us for a fun and unique way to unwind, reduce stress, and express your creativity at the Shannon Staub Library. All supplies will be provided. Artistic talent is not required. Refreshments are included.
Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents, and babies from birth to 7 months old.
Thursday
Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Come and socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts! All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new.
Baby Time: Bugs, 10-10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2 years old.
Toddler Time: Bugs, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-3.
Story Time: Bugs 11-11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning Kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 3-6.
Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon-8 p.m. Come build, experiment, and create with our 3D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. Recommended ages 4 and up.
Crafty Things: Pumpkin Carving, 2-3:30 p.m. Join us for a fun and easy craft! Recommended for Adults.
Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun! Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.
Technology Rescue, 4-8 p.m. Having trouble with your device? Need help syncing your eBooks? Come see Luis, our in-house tech expert! Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744 to make an appointment now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.