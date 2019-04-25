NORTH PORT - "Hairspray Jr." is underway at Heron Creek Middle School this week.

It is on stage at 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at the school cafeteria.

Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. 

Heron Creek Middle School is at 6501 W Price Blvd., North Port.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments