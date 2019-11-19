NORTH PORT — Are you facing another year of construction failures as you attempt to build your annual holiday gingerbread house?

Does the chimney slide off the roof? Does the porch collapse or walls simply fold in and leave the interior exposed?

Rest easy, the city of North Port is coming to your rescue.

City officials have planned a three-hour Gingerbread House Workshop, set for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.

While organizers will choose the fanciest gingerbread house for a prize, construction tips will be offered for those facing structural issues.

Everyone is welcome. All materials will be supplied ,and if your house manages to remain intact, you are welcome to enter it into the gingerbread house competition.

The cost is $15 for your first house and $10 for each additional house. The house in yours to keep, display or eat.

Contact tom.harmening@yoursun.com

