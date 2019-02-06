NORTH PORT — Police are seeking information on a man who approached a grade school student in North Port on Monday morning.
The incident took place in the Highland Park Ridge neighborhood at a bus stop in the 7500 block of Berwick Street and Harmony Road.
Police did not learn of the incident until the student told her school bus driver on the way back home Monday afternoon.
However, North Port Police deemed the allegation “serious and credible” early in the investigation.
The girl initially didn’t report it because “she was too upset to tell the morning bus driver, anyone at school or any of her friends,” the report states. “She advised that she remembered to tell the afternoon (driver). She advised that she had a cellphone in her backpack but did not think to call anyone and report the incident.”
North Port authorities are describing the incident as an attempt to kidnap the student while she waited at the bus stop for her 8:40 a.m. bus. The allegation took place about 8:30 a.m.
“The man approached the girl and asked her to go with him,” North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said. “She ran to the bus stop where others were waiting for the bus.”
The attempted abductor was described as a white man in his 20s or 30s who was short, bald and had a thin build. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood.
“He was last seen on foot in the area of Highland Ridge Park,” the department said in the social media post.
Residents of that area who have video security systems and cameras are asked to review their recordings for any signs of the suspect from Monday morning in the time frame after sunrise and into late the morning.
Investigators were going door-to-door in the area. Taylor said Tuesday the area was “flooded” with police presence.
Authorities said the girl was undergoing interviews at the North Port Police Department with specialists trained to interview juveniles.
Sarasota County Schools said in a statement that children are given lessons about these types of potential situations.
“Our guidance counselors teach students about concepts like ‘stranger danger’ and general safety and situational awareness,” said district media relations specialist Kelsey Whealy in a Tuesday afternoon email. “‘See Something, Say Something’ is also a practice we are reinforcing with students, staff, parents and visitors to campus as well.”
Few residents seemed to know of the incident on Tuesday afternoon, despite the increased police presence and media curiosity from throughout the region.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call North Port Police Detective James Keller at 941-429-7322 or email him at jkeller@northportpd.com.
