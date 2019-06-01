NORTH PORT — The Girl Scouts of Troop 355 sent coloring books, playing cards and toy stethoscopes to children receiving treatment at Sarasota Memorial Health Care Center and Emergency Room in North Port.
Nurses delivered the troop’s care packages, surprising children throughout the hospital with new toys.
“We wanted to help them not be bored,” said 8-year-old Olivia Esenwein, who took part in the troop’s service project.
Her mother and troop leader, Jessica Esenwein, said the girls wanted to help children in the hospital feel more comfortable.
She added that the toys were also shared with children who were accompanying a sick family member.
Lindsey Sparks, a licensed practical nurse, said she gives young patients popsicles to help comfort them during their hospital stay.
But the toys have provided them with entertainment, which, she noted, children don’t often have in the emergency room.
“The kids, they’re so excited to have something to do,” Sparks said. “I get a kick out of seeing them with the stethoscopes, and the doctor comes in and he’s got it, and I mostly give them to the sick children, but sometimes I feel really bad for the little boy because his mom’s been here for hours for treatment and I give it to him and he’s thrilled to death too.”
Julie Stonebraker, a charge nurse who also served as a troop leader when her daughters were young, said she admires the girls for thinking of those who are in the hospital.
“They appreciate everything that they’ve done and it just makes their time go by quicker in the ER because they have something to keep them busy instead of playing on the floor or climbing on the bed or something like that,” she said.
As the children check out of the hospital, Stonebraker notes that the toys never get left behind.
