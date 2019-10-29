NORTH PORT — With Halloween just around the corner, a group of goblins invaded the North Port Library for a costume parade and craft-making session Monday morning.
“We have 18 children here,” Riley Ivol, the children’s librarian said. “We are having a good time.”
The craft-making session was halted just long enough for the children to parade around the library with masks and crafts. Storytelling was also part on the agenda.
Halloween, in case you’ve forgotten, takes place Thursday night.
