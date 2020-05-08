NORTH PORT— A GoFundMe Page has been created for the children of 39-year-old Amber Shildneck, who was fatally shot last Friday.
Shildneck is survived by her two daughters.
"Amber Shildneck was a beautiful, creative, compassionate mother whose life ended violently at the hand of a jealous man," the page description reads. "In order to assure Amber is remembered by her kindness and beauty, not by the way she died, we want to show support for her children during this difficult time."
The money raised will go toward her daughters' futures including school and transportation.
In addition to contributing to her daughter's futures, 10% of funds raised will be donated to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, to memorialize Amber's love of animals.
Karen Slomba, executive director of the Animal Welfare League said, "While I never met Amber, I am so deeply touched by her story and her love for animals. She put herself in harms way to protect her pets and paid the ultimate price because of this."
Slomba said the shelter will create "The Amber Fund" in her honor, which will be used to assist victims of domestic violence when they feel their pets are in danger.
"Amber's family wanted to honor her spirit by donating 10% of their GoFundMe dollars raised to AWL, and I cannot think of a more fitting way to use these funds," Slomba said.
Currently the goal for the GoFundMe page is set at $10,000. As of Friday afternoon, a quarter of the goal has been reached.
Robert A. Parolisi, 48, is in the Alachua County Jail, where is is being held on a warrant from the North Port Police Department. Parolisi is accused of killing Shildneck, with whom he previously had a relationship, in his home on the 2300 block of Halblum Street, according to police. Parolisi had asked her to the North Port house to get two pets, a turtle and a cat, according to her friend, Ellaina Miller-Klinger.
