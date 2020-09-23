NORTH PORT — Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for reportedly stealing a golf cart, according to reports released Wednesday.
The incident happened Thursday night after a man said he had driven his golf cart to a community pool in the Gran Paradiso neighborhood and came back to find it stolen. Another witness said a teen had admitted to taking the golf cart, which also had the man's wallet and $80 in cash. The witness provided video of the teen and the golf cart.
Police used a helicopter and a K-9 unit to search for the teen and the golf cart. Officers found the teen and eventually the cart, which was on West Villages Parkway, about one-half mile north of Tamiami Trail, the report states. They did not find the wallet.
The teen was charged with grand theft and took him to a juvenile detention facility in Sarasota County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.