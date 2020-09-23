NSgolfcart092420a

North Port police took a teen into custody Tuesday night while searching for a stolen golf cart. The teen was charged with grand theft.

 SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

NORTH PORT — Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for reportedly stealing a golf cart, according to reports released Wednesday. 

The incident happened Thursday night after a man said he had driven his golf cart to a community pool in the Gran Paradiso neighborhood and came back to find it stolen. Another witness said a teen had admitted to taking the golf cart, which also had the man's wallet and $80 in cash. The witness provided video of the teen and the golf cart. 

Police used a helicopter and a K-9 unit to search for the teen and the golf cart. Officers found the teen and eventually the cart, which was on West Villages Parkway, about one-half mile north of Tamiami Trail, the report states. They did not find the wallet.

The teen was charged with grand theft and took him to a juvenile detention facility in Sarasota County.

