NORTH PORT — The future of the old Sabal Trace Golf Course will go before the North Port City Commission on Thursday.
A developer has approached the city, seeking to build an estimated 500 homes on the old course, which closed in 2015.
On April 18, the city’s planning and zoning commission recommended the development be allowed.
The zoning commission stated that the course, in its current state of neglect, has become a “nuisance area.”
The commission will take up the first reading on the development proposal at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The City Commission’s special session begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Also before the City Commission is the replatting of the Park of Commerce development to allow the building of a Dollar Tree store.
The Park of Commerce is located between Gateway Avenue and Executive Avenue, west of Toledo Blade Boulevard.
The item was tabled on April 25 after representatives for the developer failed to attend the regular commission meeting.
Meetings of the North Port City Commission can be viewed online at cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on YouTube under “City of North Port.”
