The North Port Art Center hosted "The Great Galley Heist," it's signature art fundraiser event Oct. 26 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. Guests had dinner and a night of good-natured thievery to take home a piece of art. For more information about the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, visit northportartcenter.org, call 941-423-6460, or send an email to npac@npartcenter.org.
