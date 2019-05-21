Having good information and reliable data about your customers can keep your business growing.
Pamela Starr, a speaker for the Grow with Google program, will show us free tools to collect and interpret information about how our customers interact with our business online.
Learn to identify online strategies to achieve business goals and find out who your most valuable website visitors are and how to reach them. All at no cost to the business owner.
Armed with this information you can make informed decisions about your online marketing strategy.
The workshop will be held from 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.on Thursday, June 6 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. Please note the new location for this workshop.
North Port Small Business Lunch and Learn workshops are presented by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of North Port, Toastmasters International of North Port and Port Charlotte SCORE.
Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor the city of North Port.
To register and guarantee yourself a seat for this Google Workshop, please register in advance on our website at www.northportareachamber.com
Government Relations Committee
The Government Relations Committee will hold their monthly Committee meeting on at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at North Port City Hall, room 244, in North Port. North Port Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell, along with representatives from Sarasota County Government, Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County and the Sarasota County Tax Collector’s Office, will provide updates on issues and topics that affect the city of North Port and Sarasota County.
This committee is open to all chamber members and to the public. Doughnuts, fruit, water and coffee will be provided.
Tri-Chamber Business Card Exchange
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be participating, along with the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, in the annual Tri-Chamber Business After Five event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Boulevard, Venice.
This networking event is open to all chamber members of each chamber of commerce and the cost is $5 per person or $10 per person for chamber guests and includes food and non-alcoholic beverages.
A cash bar will be available. This is a great opportunity for businesses of each community to get together to promote their business and establish relationships with other businesses from each community.
If you are not currently a chamber member at either of the chambers of commerce, this is a great opportunity to experience the power of chamber networking and see how the chamber can help your business.
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The chamber will be conducting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m., May 29, for Evolve Chiropractic, 1219 N. Sumter Boulevard, North Port.
Evolve Chiropractic will be hosting an open house from 4–6 p.m. Join us as we welcome Evolve Chiropractic to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and to North Port.
Food, beverages and raffle prizes will be provided. Evolve Chiropractic will be conducting events to generate funds to provide scholarships for youth to attend the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club Summer Camp.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
North Port maps
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is offering the opportunity for chamber businesses and non-chamber businesses to order and purchase advertising opportunities in the 2019 North Port maps.
These maps are very popular and the chamber will have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July.
The deadline to receive artwork for ads is May 31.
Summer ‘Bill’board campaignAs you all know, the summer is typically a slower time period for all of our local businesses and each business is limited on the amount of marketing that they can afford to promote their business out in the community in order to attract new clients/customers.
Here is a chance to promote your business and it will not cost you anything to participate.
Beginning Tuesday, May 28, I will be kicking off the Summer “BILL”board Campaign. This campaign will continue daily, Monday — Friday, until Friday, Aug. 30. Since I am frequently out in the community at different events and functions on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce and with the number of visitors that come to the chamber office daily, what better way to promote your business than having me wear your business shirt for a day.
I will proudly display your business shirt on your scheduled day and will return the shirt (washed and dried) shortly following that day. I will email a brief promo out about your business to all of our chamber members the day that you reserve for me to wear your shirt and post a picture of me wearing your shirt and the brief write up about your business on the chamber’s Facebook page.
If you would like to schedule a day for me to wear one of your business shirts (size XL please), please call me at the chamber office at 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
Available dates can be found on the chamber’s website home page at www.northportareachamber.com.
Summer “Bill”board Campaign days will be scheduled on a first-come/first-serve basis. Please provide business shirt three days in advance of scheduled day. Hurry, these dates always fill up quickly.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
