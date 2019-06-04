Having good information and reliable data about your customers can keep your business growing.
Pamela Starr, a speaker for the Grow with Google program, will show us free tools to collect and interpret information about how our customers interact with our business online.
Learn to identify online strategies to achieve business goals and find out who your most valuable website visitors are and how to reach them. All at no cost to the business owner.
Armed with this information you can make informed decisions about your online marketing strategy.
The Lunch & Learn Workshop will be held from 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port.
North Port Small Business Lunch and Learn Workshops are presented by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of North Port, Toastmasters International of North Port and Port Charlotte SCORE.
Lunch will be provided by Longhorn Steakhouse at no cost thanks to our workshop sponsor, the city of North Port. Seating is limited for this workshop.
To register and guarantee a seat for this Google workshop, please register in advance through the chamber’s website at www.northportareachamber.com or call the Chamber office at 941-564-3040.
Board of Directors nominations
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting 2019-2020 Board of Directors nominations from chamber members for the nomination committee to consider in placing on the ballot to fill five board of directors seat vacancies beginning Oct. 1.
The chamber is requesting that each chamber member take a moment to review the qualifications and criteria for an individual to be considered for a seat on the board of directors.
The nominating committee will review all recommendations and will create an official ballot that will be sent to all chamber members in July to consider and vote.
Chamber members are welcomed and encouraged to nominate themselves if interested in serving on a seat for the board of directors.
The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, June 14.
Breakfast Club networking
This month’s Breakfast Club networking will be held at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow at the Longhorn Steakhouse Restaurant, 1381 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The Longhorn Steakhouse will be opening exclusively for our chamber to host this breakfast networking event.
They will be providing a delicious breakfast buffet and the cost is only $6 per person. It is requested that participants register and pay in advance so that proper and accurate arrangements can be made.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies
The chamber will be participating in a Tri-Chamber ribbon cutting ceremony, with the Charlotte County and Punta Gorda Chambers of Commerce, for the Sleep Inn & Suites Port Charlotte, 806 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. June 5.
The chambers of commerce will be celebrating the recent renovations at the Sleep Inn & Suites Port Charlotte and food and drinks will be provided.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are free and open to all chamber members and to the public.
In lieu of raffle prizes, attendees are requested to bring items that will be donated to Backpack Kidz and Backpack Angels. Join us as we congratulate and celebrate the newly renovated Sleep Inn & Suites Port Charlotte.
Leadership North Port holding fundraiser for charities
Join the Leadership North Port Class of 2019 for a Time Travelers Reunion Decades Night!
Come dressed in your favorite decade and travel back or forward in time for a night of fun!
Everyone can start rockin’ to the 60s with a general access ticket, from there you can swing through the decades.
The fun doesn’t stop there though. Get a totally awesome 90’s All Access VIP Pass to be able to flow to the VIP Area where you can party the night away at Loveland Center Venice Campus, located at 157 S. Havana Road in Venice, from 6-10 p.m. June 22.
Proceeds from this event go to support the Imagine School in North Port and the Loveland Center North Port campus.
The cost to attend, includes food, drinks and entertainment, is $75 per person or $125 per person for a VIP ticket.
If you are interested in being a sponsor for the Time Travelers Reunion, please call Amy at 941-586-8126.
2019 Leadership North Port graduation
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating and congratulating the participants of the 2018-19 Leadership North Port Class at their graduation ceremony on Friday, June 28, at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
There will be a reception at 6 p.m. and includes a cash bar (Happy Hour Pricing) and the dinner and graduation ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $40 per person or $70 per couple and the deadline to register is Monday, June 24.
The public is invited and encouraged to join in the celebration. This year’s Leadership North Port Class includes: Tiffany Arnold, Denise Berg, Amira Cizmic, Michelle Collett, Patty Cooper, Corey Cyr, Ana DeShields, Joel Dlugosinski, Deanna Hehmann, Paul Hicks, Valerie Malingowski, Sandrina McCloud, Sean McLaughlin, Kevin Rouse, Heather Rozelle, Amy Sauer, Michelle Tipp, Christine Varcoe and Jeffrey Wesner.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate each of these individuals for their participation in the 2018-2019 Leadership North Port Program.
Summer ‘BILL’board campaign
The chamber’s Summer “BILL”board campaign continues to be a smashing success for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and each of the chamber partners that are participating in this promotion.
Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various chamber business partners that request to have their businesses promoted through this campaign.
This program is free to all chamber businesses and dates are still available. I would like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week. They include: United Way of South Sarasota County, Fairfield Inn & Suites Marriott Venice, Charlotte State Bank & Trust, Coastal Quality Landscapes and North Port Art Center.
New chamber member
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome new businesses that recently joined the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: Linda Williams-Lambert – Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Plantation Golf & Country Club and Stitching Solutions, LLC.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
