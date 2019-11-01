SARASOTA - High school seniors can begin marking their calendars because the Sarasota County School District has just announced the graduation ceremony schedule for the Class of 2020.
The district released the list of ceremonies Thursday, and invited families to celebrate the momentous occasion with their seniors and school communities.
For those attending schools in South Sarasota County, here is a look at when the ceremonies are set to take place.
• Venice High School's graduation ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. May 22 at the Powell-Davis Football Stadium, 1 Indian Ave.
• North Port High School will host its commencement ceremony at 7:30 p.m. May 22 at the school's football field, 6400 W. Price Blvd.
• Pine View School will graduate its seniors at 2 p.m. May 23 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail.
