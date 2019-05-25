GRAN PARADISO — Gran Paradiso residents have been fighting to have an issue addressed with a pond in the community.
The issues surrounding Pond 54 in the community has been a hot-button issue for the residents. The pond, which has been drained of all the water, has been brought up at several West Villages Improvement District meetings.
The pond, which had dead fish and attracted turkey vultures, has since been cleaned up, according to Gran Paradiso resident Rick Silva. The lack of water has attracted other animals into the pond such as wild hogs and neighbors are not happy.
West Villages Improvement District Chairman Marty Black has addressed the issue several times, saying that the district was looking for a solution. Black explained during the May 9 meeting that it’s under Lennar and the property owners’ association, but he was willing to send someone from the district out to investigate.
• • •
Andrew Kime who lives along the edge of the pond says the problems began in December 2018. The pond had been low, but after a rainstorm, it added another eight inches.
It wasn’t until the new year that the problems really began. Kime said that was when pumping began in the Grand Palm subdivision, though the pump would only run in the overnight hours, and not during the day.
“It was strange,” Kime said.
After the pumps started running, residents began to notice less and less water.
“(The) ponds were in decent shape in March,” Kime said.
By May, the water fully drained out of the pond. Silva noted that Pond 54 was the only pond in the community that was drained completely of water, none of the other ponds had lost any water.
Kime said that while they may be new to Florida, they knew that what has been happening with the pond isn’t right.
“It should be 3 feet higher than it is,” Kime said.
The issues with the pond have to be addressed by Lennar and Kimley Horn who designed the pond, according to Black.
Black explained that it is one of the shallower ponds, and it’s not supposed to be a deep pond. Pond 54 is supposed to be 5- to 7-feet deep, according to Black. While Black has heard the complaints from the residents, the district cannot do much.
None of the permits through the Southwest Florida Water Management District were filed by the district, and Black says that the only stake they have in the pond is some maintenance.
“Ultimately the design is Kimley Horn and the builder. We have an interest in it,” Black said.
Black said the pond was constructed the way it was supposed to be, and the pond’s function is that of stormwater management.
The district has sent their operations manager to be part of the meetings with Kimley Horn and Lennar.
• • •
On Thursday afternoon, staff from Gran Paradiso, Grand Palm, Lennar, Kimley Horn, the city of North Port and the district operations manager to see what could be done about the pond. According to Elizabeth Wong, stormwater manager for the city of North Port, the city was there to provide guidance.
Like Black and the district, the city has no say what can be done to fix the pond issue. Wong said that while Gran Paradiso is in the city, Grand Palm is outside of city limits. Both are also private developments.
The group walked through the properties on Thursday, and Wong said that there are several factors that could have contributed to the pond drying out. He said there was no deliberate misdoing from the contracting standpoint.
“The permitting is correct,” Wong said.
Wong explained that the ponds may be connected underground, and there is crushed shell in both of the ponds. The sides of the pond have the shell, which make it easier for water to flow out.
“Construction can affect the groundwater,” Wong said.
Wong added that the ponds may be connected through the groundwater and that dewatering in Grand Palm may be contributing to it. Neither Wong nor the Southwest Florida Water Management District, however, can say if the dewatering was the main cause.
Southwest Florida Water Management District Public Information Officer Susanna Martinez Tarokh said in an email that the drop in water level could be the dewatering among other factors.
She could not say it was fully to blame, but the Southwest Florida Water Management District was aware of the problem. A complaint had been filed with the department on April 29. A letter from the Southwest Florida Water Management District detailed that Resource Conservation of Sarasota LLC, which oversees Grand Palm, had a month to correct any issues with the site.
The letter did not name what the actual cause could be, but the dewatering could be having adverse effects. Another issue that could be contributing to the low water levels is the dry season, something that Wong and Martinez Tarokh mentioned.
“Overall, pond water levels may appear to be low, which could just be a factor of the dry season,” Martinez Tarokh said.
Wong said that if the groundwater levels were already low, the pumping could be making it worse and the lack of rain could be part of it.
Everything about the pond has been permitted correctly and all of the work being done at Grand Palm was permitted correctly as well, according to the Southwest Florida Water Management District and Wong.
Wong added that the pond could not be dug deeper, because there is a rock layer beneath it. Southwest Florida Water Management District doesn’t allow for the rock layer to be punctured as it can impact groundwater sources.
During the Thursday meeting Wong asked Resource Conservation in good faith to move water from the ponds in Grand Palm to the pond in Gran Paradiso.
• • •
Silva saw hoses being moved on Friday afternoon from Grand Palm to Gran Paradiso, but pumping had not begun.
Wong said she had suggested the solution, but she stressed that there was no guarantee that it could fix the problem. Wong added that the developer didn’t have to move the water, but he was going above and beyond to do that.
She also mentioned that pumping could begin sometime after Memorial Day — though adding water to the pond may not be a fix, and the pond will have to be monitored through the rainy season.
Wong added that it would be up to Gran Paradiso, Lennar and Resource Conservation to find a solution if the pond did not return to normal levels during the rainy season.
Going forward, Silva and the other residents want more communication. He has felt that there has been no communication with the residents about the issues.
Southwest Florida Water Management District will continue to monitor the situation at Gran Paradiso.
“This is not something that occurs frequently and if the water levels do not recover, we will work with Gran Paradiso to explore other contributing factors,” Martinez Tarokh said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.