WEST VILLAGES -
Grand Palm hosted a painting class in the community's clubhouse Feb. 28, featuring the teachings of Renee Hilimire of Fort Myers.
Residents who attended the event learned how to paint an acrylic, colorful octopus on canvas.
Hilimire will be hosting another painting class at the community March 28.
