SARASOTA - Beware of a Publix scam that is circulating on Facebook.
The grocery store chain wants you to know that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
The coupon claims to offer $80 to celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary.
The company’s actually celebrating its 89th anniversary and isn’t offering any such coupon.
Publix took to social media earlier this week to respond to dozens of tweets and posted questions asking if the coupon was a hoax. It recommend people not participate or provide personal information.
The hoax has been reported from Fort Myers to Atlanta to Birmingham, Ala.
