The Venice Planning Commission has yet to review a site-and-development plan. Once one is approved, there will be various permits to be obtained.
Passersby likely won’t see any construction until later this year, SMH Public Relations Manager Kim Savage said.
But a state certificate of need is in hand and Venice has OK’d going ahead with site preparation work. It has also has granted SMH relief from a height limitation and a requirement that the facility have small windows.
Most important, the project is on schedule for opening in the fall of 2021, SMH-Venice President Sharon Roush said.
“We’re excited to be coming to the community,” she said.
SMH has long wanted a facility in Venice, but it wasn’t always initially the plan for the county’s only public hospital to build one.
In 1995, it tried to buy what was then called Venice Hospital but that board voted to sell to the Sisters of Bon Secours instead.
It bought land for a facility near Interstate 75 several years later but its plans were shelved due to opposition from Venice Regional Bayfront Health and the Great Recession.
After VRBH was cited by the state in 2015 for shortcomings in the cleanup of a major sewage spill, SMH made another offer to buy it. That one was rebuffed too.
So SMH applied for a CON for a new hospital.
It was rejected because the hospital proposed to add beds when, the state determined, existing ones were underutilized.
A second application, proposing to transfer beds from SMH’s Sarasota campus, was preliminarily approved in December 2016.
Then it got hung up in administrative proceedings for a year and a half, with the state ultimately confirming its original decision last summer.
SMH-Venice will be a full-service, four-story, 350,000-square-foot hospital offering virtually everything available in Sarasota.
Services will include cardiology; gastroenterology; obstetrics; neurology; oncology; orthopedics; and urology.
The trauma center, neonatal intensive care unit, cancer center and some other specialities will remain at the Sarasota campus, according to SMH CEO David Verinder.
The Venice facility is projected to open in late 2021 with 90 acute-care beds and a 20-bed observation unit, with all rooms private.
There will also be a 28-bed ER; a 10-bed labor and delivery/post-partum unit; eight surgical suites, including a dedicated operating room for emergency and scheduled obstetrical procedures; a community clinic; a medical office building; and a parking garage.
The budget for construction and equipment is $437 million, Roush said.
There’s room on the campus to expand to 270 patient rooms, 16 ORs and 50 beds in the ER to meet demand.
It may also get a building that can be used as a hurricane shelter.
The county has budgeted $3 million but there’s some sentiment on the County Commission that SMH should chip in money as well as the land, since the building would rarely be needed as a shelter.
“We’re still early in the conversation,” Roush said.
