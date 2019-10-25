NORTH PORT — The first major sponsor of North Port Aquatic Center has stepped forward.
Commissioner Jill Luke said Thursday that the Southwest Florida Water Polo Foundation has agreed to contribute $5,000 to help sponsor the center’s operation for the next year.
“They are very impressed with what we have built here in North Port,” Luke said. “They want to be part of it.”
The foundation encourages the development of water polo programs and was the sponsor of Sarasota High’s School establishment of a water polo program. Venice High School also now has a water polo program.
On its website, swflorida waterpolo.org, the foundation states water polo is the fastest-growing sport in the nation.
“Sponsors like this will help us cut the deficit for the Aquatic Center,” Luke said. “I would like to see our projected deficit cut to $250,000 per year.”
The center, which opened to the public Monday, has received positive reviews since its opening, drawing more than a hundred people each of its first two nights open. Some, however, have predicted it will cost the city $6 million a year to operate.
Luke also said talks are about to begin to determine how much the Aquatic Center’s builder will pay in late fees for finishing the job late, which caused the opening to be delayed for several weeks. The fees, which the contract states will be $1,000 per day if the construction lags, will go to the city’s general fund.
“I believe it should have been ready on Sept. 13,” she said. “But that will be negotiated.”
Nevertheless, she said the center is “a real quality facility.”
Email: tom.harening@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.