Move Mountains, a local non-profit organization, provides opportunities to give back to the community through different activities.
On Saturday, Aug. 24, the group visited North Port Pines to create wooden picture frames with its residents along with some children involved with Move Mountains.
“Move Mountains provides opportunities for even the youngest of children to learn the value of giving back,” the group said on a social media post. “Volunteers gain self empowerment and leadership skills through civic minded initiatives.”
More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.
