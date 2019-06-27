NORTH PORT - The past legislative session was the most professional seen in Tallahassee in many years, state Sen. Joe Gruters told North Port area business leaders, government officials and residents on Thursday.
"I believe it's reflected in how much the legislature accomplished," he told the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce's government relations committee.
Gruters, along with state Rep. James Buchanan, spoke to a breakfast meeting of the group.
He pointed to red tide legislation, a ban on allowing sanctuary cities in the state and upgrading of the state's vulnerable power grid as specific accomplishments.
He credited Gov. Ron DeSantis for his commitment to working.
"We had a governor with us who was laser-focused on getting things done and who did not meddle in the process of the legislative body," he said. "The governor cares little about relationships, but is tightly focused on what he wants to get down for the people of Florida."
Buchanan agreed, adding a lot remains to be done in upcoming sessions.
"For example, we need to address the septic and sewer issue in the state," he said.
It was Buchanan's first term in the Statehouse.
North Port officials on hand asked for the politicians' help in funding the conversion of North Port's large number of septic tanks lots to sewer facilities.
"We are going to need your help in funding that," City Commissioner Jill Luke said. "We will be looking to you to assist us."
Immigration issues were also of concern at the meeting.
"Unfortunately, the states cannot deal with immigration issues," Gruters said. "It is a federal issue and we know the federal system is broken."
