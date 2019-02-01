NORTH PORT — There were several exciting games in the opening Saturday of the North Port Youth Basketball Inc. season at the Morgan Family Center, but none were more thrilling than the 12-13-year old game between Guerreiro and Metts.
Guerreiro won on a free throw by Devin Bushell with just a few seconds left in the contest. Landon Bartlett led a balanced Guerreiro attack with 8 points and J.R. Copper added 7.
“Connor Guerreiro and Christian Nowicki also played well for us,” Guerreiro coach Dimartino Guerreiro said, “Christian also made a big basket for us towards the end.”
Collin Hellen led Metts with 11 points. Guerreiro led most of the game, but Metts battled back and tied the game at 26-26 before Bushell’s winning free throw.
In another 12-13 game, Wax rolled over Leavitt 56-28.
“We have around 280 kids signed up to play,” said NPYB president Andrew Baker. “The gym was practically full this morning with so many parents here watching the games.”
Baker’s 10-11 division team took a hard-fought 39-27 victory over Metts earlier in the day. Aidan Carr had a fine all-around game to spark Baker to its victory. Several coaches coach more than one team.
The other scores Saturday by age division. 14-17, Kline 58, Robinson 47; Mendez 42, Metts 40; 12-13, Bieniek 45, Corbett 15; 10-11, Oluewu 33, Van Salisbury 31; Davidson 39, Guerreiro 6; 8-9, Dennis 37, Delagrange 12; Poorman 12, Gent 3. No scores are kept for the 5-7 age division.
The season continues this Saturday, with games starting at 8:30 a.m. There will be games in the 5- 7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-17 age divisions.
In other North Port youth basketball, the Heron Creek Middle Schoo girls team finished the season strongly with a 4-4 record. They tied with two other teams for fourth place but didn’t make the playoffs because they had the lowest points on away games of the three teams.
Still, they won three out of their last four games. Woodland’s boys team is in the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.