The Gulf Coast Community Foundation has awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarships to hundreds of local students for the 2019-20 school year.
The foundation announced Monday that it has awarded 461 scholarships, totaling $537,719, according to a news release.
More than $215,000 of that was awarded from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation Scholarship Fund, an endowment established by the foundation’s Board in 1997 to help local students pursue higher education.
A total of 188 students received the Gulf Coast Scholarship this year, with awards ranging from $1,000 to $3,000.
The rest of the scholarship funding comes from more than 50 different scholarship funds established by donors and administered by the foundation on their behalf, the release said.
“So many of our wonderful donors enjoy helping local students fulfill their educational dreams through their scholarship funds,” said Gulf Coast President and CEO Mark Pritchett in a statement. “We cannot thank these donors enough for their generosity.”
Many of the scholarships support students pursuing specific fields of study, such as healthcare, vocational training, business or the arts. Others focus on students from particular communities or schools.
Through its scholarship program, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation provides financial assistance to area students pursuing technical education, two- or four-year degrees or graduate studies, according to the release.
Scholarship recipients may be from Sarasota County, Charlotte County, or Boca Grande.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.