NORTH PORT — The first rookie games for the Gulf Coast League at CoolToday Park facilities are set for Monday.
The team is the GCL Braves — and they will be playing at fields with their first game against the GCL Orioles.
Those who attend the games can park for free in the gold lot at the West Villages facility.
Games are played at noon Monday through Friday and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, no games on Sunday.
The Gulf Coast League is made up of rookie players and is the lowest level of the Minor League Baseball.
This will be the first season of GCL play at CoolToday Park with the Braves.
The season runs through Aug. 31. The team will play on fields two and three at CoolToday Park.
According to Vice President for Florida Operations Mike Dunn, the players have been at the stadium, but now are getting into their league play. The team typically plays against other rookie teams in the minor league.
“For a lot of the kids playing, this is their first taste of pro ball,” Dunn said.
The players on the team have been recently signed or drafted to the Braves, he said.
As the new spring training facility was being built, one of the things that was in process was a players academy.
The academy is to help players adjust to life, provide education and training.
Dunn said previously the facility in the West Villages is supposed to not only rehab players, but also train future Braves players.
Among current players at West Villages are starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and outfielder Ender Inciarte. Both are doing rehabilitation at CoolToday Park.
According to the Braves website, Gausman is on the injured list for plantar fasciitis — Gausman will be on the injured list for 10 days. Inciarte is dealing with a lower back injury, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Dunn said those in rehabilitation may not be participating with the North Porth minor league squad.
“Players may not be game ready,” Dunn said.
Dunn said players in rehab are on a set schedule, and the injury dictates how they are moved through the system.
Gausman was the first major league player who will be doing his rehabilitation at CoolToday. Dunn said there are already 10 or 11 minor league players who are doing their rehabilitation at the park.
While the Braves have moved its GCL team, Dunn said there is no word yet on any other affiliate squads who may be at the park.
“This is our total operation,” Dunn said.
Dunn confirmed this fall there will be instructional league play. The Braves will return for spring training in 2020.
To learn more about Minor League Baseball or to see a schedule visit www.milb.com.
