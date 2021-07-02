Police lights

NORTH PORT — A pickup driver fired five shots at another truck on Interstate 75 Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The drivers of the two trucks, a Dodge Ram and a Ford F-150, were both northbound on I-75 at around 3 p.m. Friday near North Port when they got into a “road rage incident,” the FHP reported. It happened near the Sumter Boulevard exit.

The driver of the Dodge fired five shots toward the Dodge, hitting the truck five times on the right side. “Both pickup trucks then fled scene,” the report states.

“There were no injuries involved. The investigation is ongoing, criminal charges are pending,” the FHP stated.

