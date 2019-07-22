Shannon Hoyt, Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County's new CEO/executive director, welcomes everybody to a Friday event dedicating a new home and bringing forward a new homeowner - as well discussing the highlights of the new construction.
The Rev. Val Garron presents a Bible to Toma Smith, new owner, after the invocation at a new Habitat for Humanity home dedicated Friday in North Port.
MONICA AMAYA PHOTOGRAPHY
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
Shannon Hoyt, Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County's new CEO/executive director, welcomes everybody to a Friday event dedicating a new home and bringing forward a new homeowner - as well discussing the highlights of the new construction.
MONICA AMAYA PHOTOGRAPHY
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
Bill Goetluck, a Habitat for Humanity volunteer, holds the American flag and leads the Pledge of Allegiance on Friday at a dedication for a new home.
MONICA AMAYA PHOTOGRAPHY
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
New homeowner, Toma Smith and her son, Tyler, 19, were emotional after receiving the house key on Friday after a new Habitat for Humanity home was presented to them Friday in North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.