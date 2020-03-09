NORTH PORT — The Conservation Foundation, which is trying to raise $1.5 million to help the state of Florida buy and preserve the Orange Hammock Ranch in North Port, is halfway to that goal, the foundation reported Monday.
The Florida Cabinet voted Feb. 4 to buy the 5,777-acre ranch, which is north of Interstate 75, near North Port’s border with DeSoto and Charlotte Counties.
But the deal was contingent on the Conservation Foundation making good on its pledge to raise $1.5 million by June 1. The state is using $19.5 million from the Florida Forever Fund to complete the purchase.
“When the $1.5 million is raised, it will in turn bring $19.5 million in Florida Forever dollars to this region, and free up $9 million for other properties that Sarasota County had set aside to purchase Orange Hammock Ranch,” the foundation stated in a press release Monday afternoon. “This means the community’s contribution will be leveraged 19 times for land conservation.”
The ranch borders the RV Griffin Preserve in DeSoto County and the Longino Preserve in eastern Sarasota County. If it is purchased as preserved land, it will create a 120,000-acre buffer on land that drains into the Myakka and Peace rivers.
Much of the land is considered nearly pristine. Its ecosystems include 200 acres of wetlands along with pine flatwood, dry prairie and other native habitat that supports quail, indigo snake and the Florida black bear, and could be a viable habitat for Florida panthers. It could be used for recreation and other wildlife observation.
“Conserving Orange Hammock Ranch has been a major priority for Conservation Foundation for more than 10 years,” the foundation states. The foundation helped get the property added to the Florida Forever list in 2013, then worked to get it before the Cabinet as a Florida Forever project.
To learn more about the nonprofit Conservation Foundation and the ranch, visit www.conservationfoundation.com/orangehammockranch or call 941-918-2100.
