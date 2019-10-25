SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA North Port City Hall came alive Friday with thousands of costumed children and their parents as the city celebrated the season with the Haunted City Hall. Pictured are Byrnlee Fincannon, 4, as TInkerbell, and McKennzie Hoffman, 2, as Cat Noir, visiting Alice in Wonderland on the first floor. Check back this week with the North Port Sun for more frightening photos.
