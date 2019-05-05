NORTH PORT — Don’t try to pick up your room key just yet, but Hampton Inn & Suites is coming to town.
North Port officials announced Friday that the long-anticipated and long-debated hotel will break ground just east of Lowes on U.S. 41 on May 20.
“We are looking forward to getting our first chain hotel,” said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for North Port. “It’s just another indicator of how far our city has come.”
North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Chairman Bill Gunnin is thrilled.
“Finally, we are getting a national hotel,” Gunnin said.
“We have heard that people who come to North Port do not stay in North Port. Well, now we will have a hotel. And we’ll collect bed tax revenue as well.”
The parcel of land behind Moe’s restaurant and Culver’s Custard has been zoned for hotel use for several years.
There have been debates among city officials over what a eventual hotel should look like, with some favoring a conforming Mediterranean look and others saying the hotel should conform to the chain’s look and design.
Groundbreaking is set for 1 p.m. Monday, May 20.
Hampton Inn has hotels in 21 countries, including 2,300 locations in the United States. It is part of the Hilton chain. It will be the city’s first major chain hotel.
North Port’s hotel will be three stories high, contain a conference area and 105 guest rooms and suites.
“I’ve seen sketches of the new hotel”, City Commissioner Jill Luke said. “Believe me, it is beautiful.”
Rates at Hampton Inns average $120 per night and include a hot breakfast. The nearest Hampton Inn to North Port at present is in the Deep Creek area of Port Charlotte.
