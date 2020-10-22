NORTH PORT — The almost-finished Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, set to open in December in North Port, is looking for some good people to join its staff.
The hotel is in the middle of a three-day job fair, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at its new location at 5664 Tuscola Blvd., near Lowe's.
The fair is being held outside for safety reasons, and applicants are asked to wear masks during the process.
Owners of the four-story hotel — the first one built in North Port since 1973 — are looking for all staff positions, including full-time positions in housekeeping, food and beverage servers including bartenders, front-desk clerks and more.
The company offers medical, dental and vision insurance, as well as vacation, sick day and holiday pay, annual performance-based increases, and 401k plans.
Construction on the $17 million, 100-room hotel began in May 2019. It is the fourth Florida location for its parent company, Lodgeco, and was planned after the Atlanta Braves announced the team would be moving into CoolToday Park in the West Villages area of North Port. The company also owns the newly built Home 2 Suites by Hilton on Albee Road West, near Nokomis Beach.
The North Port hotel will have an outdoor swimming pool with walk-up service window to the bar, a fitness room, a guest laundry, and more than 1,450 square feet of meeting space.
The hotel is now taking reservations for Jan. 24, 2021 and beyond.
For more information, please call 941-426-4770, or visit Hampton.com.
