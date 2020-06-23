In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gran Paradiso Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and North Port Fire Rescue distributed free face masks to residents Saturday, at a drive-up tent in the community's clubhouse parking lot. People picked up packages of five, 100% cotton, machine-washable masks. North Port Fire Rescue distributed the masks to residents at the IslandWalk neighborhood recently, as well.

