In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gran Paradiso Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and North Port Fire Rescue distributed free face masks to residents Saturday, at a drive-up tent in the community's clubhouse parking lot. People picked up packages of five, 100% cotton, machine-washable masks. North Port Fire Rescue distributed the masks to residents at the IslandWalk neighborhood recently, as well.
Handing out free face masks in Gran Paradiso
- SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
-
- Updated
- 0
Trending Now
-
Remove your cover. Trump hat causes blowup at North Port Amvets post
-
Rally organizer loses job after online posts
-
North Port pastor, founder of 'New Hope,' will leave city with a long legacy of helping others
-
North Port limits 7-Eleven project, daylong hearing ends in confusing votes
-
Another side in Post 312 dispute, Trump supporter tells his story
Trending Now
-
Remove your cover. Trump hat causes blowup at North Port Amvets post
-
Rally organizer loses job after online posts
-
North Port pastor, founder of 'New Hope,' will leave city with a long legacy of helping others
-
North Port limits 7-Eleven project, daylong hearing ends in confusing votes
-
Another side in Post 312 dispute, Trump supporter tells his story
Featured Businesses
Charlotte & Sarasota County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.