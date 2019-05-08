This coming Sunday, our country and most other civilized countries will observe (and celebrate) one of the nicest holidays — Mothers Day.
I am pleased to be able to extend my sincerest wishes of happiness and good health to all mothers, godmothers, mothers-in-law, foster mothers and all who perform duties as mothers without the “official title” as mothers.
I extend my wishes also to all grandmothers, even though they will be honored during the Grandparents Day in September.
Personally, I will remember and pray for the repose of soul of my late hard-working mother and for the repose of soul of my loving and beloved recently departed wife Katrusia.
This will be the first and very sad Mother’s Day without me being unable to greet her, to see her loving smile, and to present her my best wishes and my thanks for her love and hard work in raising our children and supporting me in every way for almost 67 years of our marriage.
In addition to honoring our earthly mothers, many people, especially world Catholics, including our Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, honor during the month of May our heavenly Mother, Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God with special prayers, services and ceremonies.
The Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port holds at least one special service each week during May, known as Moleben, containing a series of litanies, prayers, and songs asking for continuous protection of Blessed Mary, Mother of God.
I can never forget that in my native village Volya Yakubova (Jacob’s Freedom) in Ukraine, during my childhood and pre-teen years before the outbreak of WWII and the disruption of serene and peaceful life by the invading red and brown “liberators,” the “Moleben” took place every evening except Sunday during the moth of May in our old Sts. Cosmas and Damian Church.
We, the children, attended the Moleben also referred to as Mayivka, every evening and loved it.
Since the collapse of the evil empire and restoration of Ukraine’s independence in 1991, the old traditions, including the May services and ceremonies are being revived
• • •
The Ukrainian Central Election Commission announced April 30 the official final result of presidential election in Ukraine by announcing that Volodymyr Zelensky won the election by receiving 73 percent of the popular vote.
President Petro Poroshenko, who ran to continue to serve for another five years, lost the election. He congratulated the winner Volodymyr Zelensky, as it is the practice in all civilized democratic nations.
The international observers during the election process and foreign media stated that that election was absolutely fair, free, and corresponding to all internationally accepted democratic standards.
This was a clear answer to Putin who, in addition to waging a protracted war of disinformation (in addition to actually fighting the war on the eastern border of Ukraine!) tried to disrupt the election process to show the world how disorganized and chaotic the political situation in Ukraine is.
The inauguration of the newly elected president must take place within 30 days from April 30, according to Ukrainian Constitution and applicable laws.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be emailed at atanask@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.