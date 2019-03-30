NORTH PORT — The Harbor Cove 2019 Art Show was a great success.
Quilters, wood carving, stained glass, fused glass, photography, original watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings were all on display.
All money raised from the raffle by the Painting Club goes to send children to summer art camp at the North Port Art Center who would otherwise not be able to attend.
