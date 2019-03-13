Harbor Cove Cruise Club heads to Cuba

A good time was had by all 45 Harbor Cove Cruise Club members and a few friends from Ramblers Rest.
A five-day royal Caribbean cruise which started out on a windy day in Key West didn’t deter the group from enjoying the Maritime Museum, sampling key lime pie or “window shopping” at Diamonds International. Some even toasted Ernest Hemingway at his many bars or restaurants.
Our educational excursion in Havana, Cuba was fascination; between the 1950’s cars; everywhere, Cuban rum and cigars for purchase and roaming musicians, artists and comics to entertain us. You couldn’t miss the 50-foot statue of Jesus carve from marble by a female sculptor.
Yet the remnants of planes from the Bay of Pigs missile crisis, deterioration of buildings and the sight of poverty made us thankful to be form the U.S.
Our good wishes go out to Kathy Raymond who broke her leg during the trip. We all want to thank Jane Nason and Joe Breunig for being wonderful tour facilitators with fountains of information, guidance, compassion and, of course, chocolate.
