NORTH PORT — Wednesday, you know it; that day that lets you know you’re halfway to the weekend but not there yet.
The 9-to-5ers, Monday through Friday workers call it Hump Day. You’ve seen the commercial with the camel in it, and know what I mean.
Here in Harbor Cove — where most of the residents are retired or semi-retired — Wednesday takes on an entirely different persona. In the North Recreation Area, tennis players open the courts and the pickle ball players follow. Inside, the Stain Glass workers are in one room with the painters in another and then the sewing and quilters finish the day.
Wait, that’s just one of our activity buildings!
Up at the Club House, water aerobics enthusiasts fill both pools only to be replaced by the water volleyball group. Just 50 yards away bocce is in full swing. Inside the music is playing first for Slim and Trim and then for hours as the line dancers swap their flip flops for shoes.
Are you tired yet? Well wait, because just as the last kickball-change of the dancers ends, preparations for the evening begin. Many of us may be taking a cat nap or eating an early supper while a polite and caring woman works her magic on the Bingo machine.
Each and every week we take for granted the there will be new designs to challenge us. Irene White and her committee of callers, coffee and donut servers, change makers, call backers and table wipers along with a slew of other volunteers make Wednesday night Bingo a breeze for the players. She asks only small favors of the players, wear red for Valentines, green for St. Patrick’s Day, and hats for Easter.
This week, however she tried something new, Pajama Bingo! More than 100 people came to pajama bingo night. Some came to see if others had the courage to wear pajamas! Let me tell you, we all had a laugh. Short pajamas, bath robes, nightgowns, house coats and slippers made for the funniest Bingo ever.
We have to give credit to the one man I noticed in pirate jammies, very brave! So, although many may thing of Wednesday as Hump Day, this week in Harbor Cove it was Wacky Wednesday!
