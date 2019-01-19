NORTH PORT — While driving around Harbor Cove the other day, I came upon a sight; the expression goes… a sight for sore eyes but this time the sight created sore eyes.
When I inquired as to what was going on, the reply was, “itsa, hila billy gulf, or somethin lika that.”
Sharon and Jim Vandemark along with a dedicated and possibly “a bit off their rocker” committee, created the Harbor Cove Hillbilly Golf Tournament. Fifteen teams competed on an 8-hole course designed by committee members, one more creative than the next.
No hillbilly golf course would be complete without an outhouse, so realistic that a picture is not included in the article. This was an amazing transformation of an unused green space at the entrance of the park.
Laughter and country music could be heard among the groups simple folk, many dressed the part and even changed their names for the event. Community members coming home from appointments or shopping stopped to see the show.
A cool breeze didn’t hamper the tournament which was formed for a good cause. Profits from the event will support the purchase of military flags for the communities Veterans Memorial corner.
Let’s give “a holla to all them folks” that took the time to make this possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.