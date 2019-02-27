More than 40 presenters took the time to inform and educate the members of the Harbor Cove Community.
Living in an older-than 55 community brings not only similar generations together but a drive to be active longer and the fair included hints to make that possible.
Blair Post, from Contemporary Hearing, represents a company that covers you from you’re hearing test to actually testing a hearing device that meets your needs. Lately there has been a lot of discussion about hearing loss. People who do not address the issue tend to shy away from social interactions. Some evidence suggests that the loss of such interaction can increase your risk of Alzheimer’s. If your saying, “What did you say?” more often than not, time to get checked.
One of our own residents, Tom Hanson, who lost his sight 68 years ago, was enthusiastic when asked how Braille worked. A series of six dots and the combination of their placement creates the alphabet allow the blind to read.
Bookmarks, courtesy of the South Sarasota County of the Blind, gave you a chance to feel the letters. Tom uses his guide dog, Marco, to navigate the community. We’ve all learned, that as cute as they may be, if a guide dog like Marco is working, then there is no petting.
Benny Weaver from Venice Regional Bayfront Health managed a popular table. They had heart shaped stress balls and ice packs to share. They say if you keep your stress in check, you’ll be better off. Mr. Weaver shared that this hospital had been operating for 67 years, they must know a thing or two.
These three tables were just a sample of the information available. One could have easily spent an hour learning how to help your body, inside and out. Thank you to all the presenters and the treats they shared.
An event this large takes a great deal of preparation, and a lot of muscle to set up. Civic Association Co-chairs Mary Schieffer and Pamela Pearsall, along with their committee members, deserve a thank you for their time and effort. Next time you see one of them, use some of that hand sanitizer you received at the fair and then, shake their hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.