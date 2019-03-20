HARBOR COVE — When you meet members of a retirement community, the conversation usually revolves around three major items; health and/or the latest ailments, food and the best drink to go with it and who got tickets to the latest community event.
In other words, we discuss the here and now. How we are living and doing, this day, this week. On occasion, someone may ask, “What did you do before you retired?” — but not often.
Well imagine our surprise when Diana Attanasio — show chairwoman — encouraged community members to show off their old professions. The talent in Harbor Cove graced the stage and provided many surprises.
For example, who knew that Harry Caudill and his wife Karen were once magicians! Even though Karen still defends her husband’s magic wand, many believe retirement was right for him. Although the bubbles did make everyone smile.
Another couple who definitely had “soul” was Micki and Rick Simon. They dressed as the Blues Brothers and made Aykroyd and Belushi proud with their rendition of “Soul Man.”
Terry and Larry Gilman brought denim back in style with their skit about the farmers life. They were problem solvers and found a way to pay the mortgage off. Not a solution we would recommend, please do not try this at home!
We were once again assailed with bubbles but these were “Tiny Bubbles” played by Mel Sanofsky on a ukulele as Lynne Sampson made her grass skirt flow. They blessed us with a variety of tropical tunes which reminded us of why we live here in the winter.
With so many acts that made us laugh and cry, it was difficult to chose only a few to mention.
I must however, tell you about the Harbor Cove Men’s Olympic synchronized swim team. They are the real thing and showed us what they could do, on dry land! Their swim coach, Judy Shearer, thinks they may make the Olympic trials. We hope to see them in Tokyo in 2020. Maybe the Monks can put in a good word.
Bob Meyer kept the sold-out crowd laughing as he completed his master of ceremony duties between acts. A show this popular and successful had hours of rehearsal and many assistants. Diana and Guy definitely deserve recognition along with director Fran Kuntz. The boat club once again sponsored a fabulous evening. And who could forget the “lady of the evening”, Steve Spahr, also known as Commodore.
Thank you to everyone for sharing your talent. Now we know what you did before retirement.
