NORTH PORT — A two-night performance of “The Curious Savage” at Harbor Isles had the audience roaring in their seats.

A cast of 12 put in hours and hours of practice to successfully present this complex production.

The show is a hearty-warming story of an elderly widow (Mrs. Savage) whose husband has left her $10 million dollars that she intends to give away to people who want to fulfill their foolish dreams.

Her three stepchildren adamantly disagree and send her to a sanitarium. The kindness of the patients versus the entitlement of her stepchildren provide many opportunities for laughter.

Congratulations to Harbor Isles Community Theatre for once again providing a night full of fun and laughs.

