In 2012, Harry Gorman arrived at Harbor Isles from up north with two paddles and one ball. Pickleball began at Harbor Isles.
Harry taught John and Ellen Garneau and they began teaching others.
They have taught at Harbor Cove, Lazy River, River Walk, Heron Creek as well as on a cruise ship when they were traveling around the world.
Pickleball was being played on tennis courts at Harbor Isles until last month. Due to the large number of players and interest in pickleball, Harbor Isles built four new dedicated courts.
About 75 to 100 people play pickleball throughout the year at Harbor Isles and this year pickleball has more than 50 paid members.
John and Ellen continue to teach lessons and focus on physical, mental and social safe play. Pickleball challenges can include eye sight, hearing, balance and memory yet players at Harbor Isles are supportive of helping others overcome their challenges so they can continue to play.
Within a few lessons most people can play pickleball. From ages 9 to 90, it is one of the fastest growing sports in this country.
The pickleball players are thrilled to have new courts and are very appreciative to John and Ellen for their continued dedication and Harbor Isles HICS and HIHO boards for their support.
