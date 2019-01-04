NORTH PORT — Harbor Isles’ celebrations for Christmas started with park wide decorations followed by a pizza party.
The competitive golf cart parade, complete with a dog float, had more than 25 entries this year.
The annual Christmas show, with a special little addition to the hot chocolate, was full of singing and Christmas joy.
The spiritual celebration on Christmas Eve followed by a delicious Christmas Day dinner with family and friends rounded out our community celebrations at Harbor Isles.
