Free and reduced-price meal benefits for the 2018-19 school year will soon run out for Sarasota County Schools, and families who qualify should begin filling out new applications.
Applications for the 2019-20 school year are due Sept. 20. And meal benefits from last school year will expire starting Sept. 23.
However, parents may submit an application at any point during the school year, according to the Sarasota County School District’s Food and Nutrition Services department.
Parents who have already received a letter reflecting their student’s benefit status do not have to fill out an application.
But those who still need to apply can visit tinyurl.com/scsmealapp19. Parents can also visit their student’s cafeteria manager to complete an application.
