SARASOTA — With the increase in measles cases across the U.S., the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is urging residents to get vaccinated.
Although measles was thought to have been eradicated in the United States in 2000, the disease has reappeared in recent months in the form of outbreaks in several states, according to a news release from Sarasota County’s Health and Human Services Department.
The Centers for Disease Control and Health Protection defines a measles outbreak as three or more cases. As of May 30, two measles cases have been reported to the Florida Department of Health for the year as of April 30, a news release said.
DOH-Sarasota offers immunizations for children and adults.
For locations and hours of operation, visit http://sarasota.floridahealth.gov/programs- and-services/clinical- and-nutrition- services/ immunizations/index.html.
For more information on measles, visit floridahealth.gov/measles.
