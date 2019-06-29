NORTH PORT – The Sarasota County School District is encouraging students to register for the state's End-of-Course assessments scheduled for this summer.
The registration deadline is July 10.
All assessments will be administered at Riverview High School and North Port High School.
Students will be able to select their preferred test location during the registration process, according to a district news release.
The Algebra 1 and Geometry EOC assessments will be offered at 8 a.m. July 16 and 17. Students must attend both test days.
The Biology, U.S. History and Civics EOC assessments will take place at 8 a.m. July 18.
A photo ID is required on the day of testing or the student will not be able to test, the release said.
Students who are currently enrolled in a district middle or high school can register online using the following link: Summer 2019 EOC Assessment Registration.
Students enrolled in a charter school, home education program or private school can register by visiting the link: Charter/Home Education/Private School Summer 2019 EOC Registration.
Test-takers are advised to login using the information listed below.
- Username: N#@sarasotacountyschools.net (Example: N123456@sarasotacountyschools.net)
- Password: Four digit PIN number
Anyone with questions can contact the district’s Research, Assessment and Evaluation office at 941-927-9000, ext. 32257.
