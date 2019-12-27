North Port Police have released the name and a photo of a Warm Mineral Springs man they suspect sexually assaulted a homeless woman near a gazebo on Dec. 8. He is 28-year-old Robert McKenzie.
Here is the release from the NPPD:
"The US Marshal's Office Florida Regional Task Force in Tampa is currently assisting NPPD and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit in locating and apprehending Robert McKenzie (28) for the sexual battery which took place on Dec. 8 along US. 41 in North Port. McKenzie has been living outside city limits in unincorporated Sarasota County in the Warm Mineral Springs area. He has likely fled the area after seeing the recently released sketch.
"Please call Special Deputy United States Marshal Brian Barrett if you have any info at 941-915-7878. There is up to a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to his arrest. If you have any additional information which might be relevant to this case, please contact NPPD Detective James Keller at 941-429-7322 or jkeller@northportpd.com.
"We would like to thank our partners with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for expediting the forensic science in this case."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.