North Port Police have released the name and a photo of a Warm Mineral Springs man they suspect sexually assaulted a homeless woman near a gazebo on Dec. 8. He is 28-year-old Robert McKenzie.

Here is the release from the NPPD:

"The US Marshal's Office Florida Regional Task Force in Tampa is currently assisting NPPD and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit in locating and apprehending Robert McKenzie (28) for the sexual battery which took place on Dec. 8 along US. 41 in North Port. McKenzie has been living outside city limits in unincorporated Sarasota County in the Warm Mineral Springs area. He has likely fled the area after seeing the recently released sketch.

"Please call Special Deputy United States Marshal Brian Barrett if you have any info at 941-915-7878. There is up to a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to his arrest. If you have any additional information which might be relevant to this case, please contact NPPD Detective James Keller at 941-429-7322 or jkeller@northportpd.com.

"We would like to thank our partners with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for expediting the forensic science in this case."

