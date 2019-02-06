Hawaiian leis or flowered garland are part of a traditional Hawaiian wedding. When Sandra Walda and her committee decided to make this year’s 50th wedding anniversary party a Hawaiian theme, leis were included.
The multicolored leis surrounded a lush green pineapple placed on top of pastel table clothes creating a tranquil setting for the celebration. A flowered archway for photo opportunities completed the background.
A total of 43 couples gathered to celebrate a milestone of years together. A Hawaiian wedding blessing was read as couples exchanged leis. Lunch was served by volunteers while the soothing voice of Rick Simon serenaded them with "Blue Hawaii."
No Hawaiian party would be traditional without some hula dancing. Bob and Kathy Doll, one of the three couples just reaching 50 years together, sported hula skirts and swayed to the music. The dance floor was soon blanketed with couples held in each other’s arms.
Two couples, Tony and Marie Stasolla along with Ed and Betty Grage have been married since 1951 - 68 years.
In Hawaiian, Ho’oheno means to love and cherish, words these couples need no explanation for. Congratulations to all the Harbor Cove couples still in love after all those years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.